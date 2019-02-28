Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Shows Off Josh Brolin As Old Man Cable Art

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld‘s newest creation Major X will be coming face to face with an older Cable, and now we have a look at what a Josh Brolin movie version could look like.

The Major X version of Cable is older than the one we’re used to seeing (who isn’t exactly young to be fair) and has a long beard and two ponytails emerging from a top knot, sporting shaved sides. One fan decided to give a similar look to Brolin’s take on Cable from Deadpool 2, and it’s pretty dang convincing, so much so that Liefeld had to share it.

The art was done by houseofmat, and you can check out the original piece below.

“Mere hours after sharing a glimpse of “Old(est) Man Cable from my upcoming Major X on social media, this augmented version of Josh appeared. Man, you guys are quick! Not a bad look on you Mr. Brolin! #cable #majorX #deadpool #robliefeld #xforce #marvel”

We’ve seen older versions of the X-Men and other Marvel characters, most recently Hawkeye, Star-Lord, and of course Logan from Old Man Logan. Ironically this older version of Cable comes after the character was killed by his younger self, with the younger version saying he wasn’t doing his job protecting the timeline.

That message was brought to you by the absurdity and awesomeness of comics by the way.

As for Major X, the character was one created by Liefeld many years ago but is just now being introduced to the Marvel Universe, and Liefeld broke down the character to ComicBook.com

“Major X comes from a realm, another plane, called ‘The X-istence.’ It is populated only by mutants,” Liefeld said. “It’s their special place. They’re happy. They’re living in harmony. The events that cause this portal to open, and for this ‘The X-istence’ to exist at all are subjects we deal with, and we answer. The absolute formation of The X-istence. Major X hails from there, and his home, the reason he’s here encountering the current modern-day Marvel mutant landscape, is because The X-istence has been destroyed, and he is on a journey to restore his home.”

Major X hits stores this April.

