Deadpool DC Shoes Collection Drops on November 5th

While you wait for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to team up in Deadpool 3, you can kick through that fourth wall with a new collection of Deadpool merch that includes sneakers and apparel. The designs feature classic Deadpool comic book art complete with custom quotes that poke fun at himself, DC Shoes and, in some cases, you. However, it's unclear whether or not he will highlight the obvious – a company called DC Shoes partnering with Marvel.

The Marvel x DC Shoes Deadpool collection will be available here on the DC Shoes website starting on November 5th. You can join the DC Crew to get first dibs. While you wait, you can check out DC Shoes's extensive Star Wars collection, which includes snow gear.

Marvel notes: "The hero of the collection is the Manteca which features a distressed waxed canvas to replicate Deadpool's iconic red and black suit. Another standout is the Manual Hi with a digital print featuring original Deadpool comic book art from 1994, the same year that DC Shoes launched as a brand. The collection is rounded out by a range of DC Shoes' best-selling Essential styles and wearable apparel staples for adults."

As for Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman recently provided some insight on how he finally got on board for the sequel, and it sounds like the mysterious hand of fate was at work. While Ryan Reynolds kept pushing the idea to both Jackman and Marvel Studios following the Disney-Fox merger that took place between late 2017 and early 2019. It was only in August of 2022 that Jackman finally decided he was ready to reverse course and put the claws back on. This time, fortune favored the timing of events: Jackman decided he was game to return as Wolverine and made the call to Ryan Reynolds just when Reynolds was about to go in for an official meeting on Deadpool 3 with Kevin Feige:

"I think, actually, he'd given up," Jackman says of Reynolds. "I think it was a big shock to him. There was a massive pause, and then he said, 'I can't believe the timing of this.'"

Deadpool 3 will be in theaters on November 8, 2024.