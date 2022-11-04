Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Have Hilarious Exchange About Wolverine's Claw Training For Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds just had a hilarious exchange regarding Jackman's Wolverine claw training technique for Deadpool 3. Jackman posted a photo of damaged car, which looked to have been clawed by some big animal ( or animalistic mutant). Jackman had a hilarious caption for the photo, which read "My aim may be a little off right now. But trust, it will be on point when the need arises. #Wolverine10 @VancityReynolds @ShawnLevyDirect".

Ryan Reynolds was quick to respond tot he joke, posting a reply that reads "That's my Kia Sorento, you dick."

My aim may be a little off right now. But trust, it will be on point when the need arises. #Wolverine10 @VancityReynolds @ShawnLevyDirect pic.twitter.com/mE0rMcWbCv — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 4, 2022

Deadpool 3 has become one of the biggest projects in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the announcement that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in the threequel. That's not only a big deal because Jackman had seemingly retired his Wolverine after the 2017 film Logan; Deadpool 3 will also be bringing Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool (and possibly Jackman's Wolverine) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after both characters had their runs in Fox's X-Men Universe, prior to the Disney-Fox merger in 2019. That possibility has made fans definitely sit up and take notice of Deadpool 3 as the type of "event film" that Marvel Studios now makes its standard.

Jackman and Reynolds have been building hype for Deadpool 3 through their own means – mostly by capitalizing on fan fascination with their playful friendship in humorous videos and social media posts, often ribbing one another. This latest post is just another example of how these little banter exchanges between Reynolds and Jackman are actually a cleverly effective (and inexpensive) form of viral marketing and promotion for Deadpool 3.

Jackman has been a one-man PR department, in that regard. The star's most recent jab at Reynolds was a (faux) complaint about what a diva Ryan Reynolds really is:

Ryan Reynolds takes up so much air in the room," Jackman said in jest to Variety. "It's crazy, it just an insatiable need. Or a vat of needs and wants."

The Wolverine actor did open up a bit more honestly, talking about how much fun he is having getting back in shape to play Wolverine:

"I can tell you, I'm going to have the time of my life," Jackman admitted. "I can tell you that I've started back at the gym and I'm eating a lot and I feel bad for the cast of Music Men, the amount of protein shakes I'm having. But it's a lot of fun. It's been five years, and I really never thought I'd come back, and I'm really, really excited about it. Actually, I do know a bit about the script, but I'm not going to tell you."

Deadpool 3 will be in theaters on November 8, 2024.