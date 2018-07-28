Marvel Fans React to Disney and Fox Merger Deal Approval

Since rumors of a merger between the Walt Disney Company and 21st Century Fox emerged last fall, fans have had conflicted reactions to the idea. The more positive reactions centered around the excitement of characters like the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool being fully integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the possibilities that presented, while negative reactions were due to Disney becoming such a massive corporation that was the guiding perspective in movies and TV shows.

In the months since those initial reports, a number of factors have slowed down and complicated negotiations, yet it appears as though the pertinent board members have given their seal of approval to move forward, finally confirming the deal that was put in place almost eight months ago. While the merger won’t officially happen until the first half of 2019, that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing about how this deal will impact the two companies.

Corporate Monopoly

If you’re more excited for the X-Men and Fantastic Four to join than MCU than you are afraid of a corporate monopoly creating a monoculture and putting the death nail on provocative filmmaking, then you’re part of the problem. Sorry. — Ryan Oliver (@ryollie90) July 27, 2018

Fantastic Four Film

The only thing I want ASAP out of the Fox merger deal is a Fantastic Four film. I am a HUGE FF fan. So many amazing stories that they could tell. — P-Thug (@Hermann22) July 27, 2018

R.I.P.

Holding Out Hope

I don’t care how long it takes for the X-Men and Fantastic Four to be introduced into the MCU- THEY ARE COMING and I’m holding on to that. pic.twitter.com/fdDBniSPHd — ????? (@itsjustanx) July 27, 2018

Fan Casting

I’m just putting this out there so there’s a record I can RT later when I’m right: John Krasinski and Emily Blount as Reed and Sue in the FANTASTIC FOUR reboot.



Thanks, carry on. — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) July 27, 2018

Post-Credits Scene

At the end of #InfinityWar people flipped off the screen because Thanos won.



At the end of Avengers 4 people will flip off the screen because their head canon fantasy of X-Men/F4/Galactus showing up in a post credit scene didn’t happen. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) July 27, 2018

Deadpool Kills Everyone

Dear 21st Century Fox/Disney. PLEASE make the next Deadpool film be “Deadpool kills the Marvel/Fox Universe” and just have that fool merc EVRYBODY from F4 to the X-Men to make way for the merger. Please, for the CULTURE. pic.twitter.com/EyRm5pWOLM — TASK aka Petty Ruxpin. #DoYouEvenComicBook (@LakelPruitt) July 27, 2018

Dangerous Situation

I have no doubt Disney can and probably will make good X-Men and FF movies. But the danger of this merger has nothing to do with that. It’s about one organization controlling the majority of media we consume, controlling who gets to make it and what standards they must meet. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) July 27, 2018

Complicated Situation

The Disney/Fox deal means:



– Less creative variety.

– Disney now owns the highest grossing movie.

– The loss of 1000s of jobs.

– Any pre-production Fox project likely being scrapped.

– X-Men reboot (AGAIN)

– Who knows what will happen to Deadpool.

– No more risky/fresh projects. — ? (@kingjenlaw) July 27, 2018

