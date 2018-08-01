Disney Rumored to Be Meeting With ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn About Possible Reinstatement

The idea that Disney may reinstate Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn may be picking up a bit of steam. A new rumor suggests that Disney may be meeting with Gunn about the matter.

The rumor notes that Disney plans to sit down with Gunn and that reinstatement is possible, just that the company is “taking its time” with the situation. This rumor echoes an earlier report by Variety that noted that Disney might be considering rehiring the director over a week after terminating him over offensive, decade old tweets from Gunn were surfaced by right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich just ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

The Variety report noted that Disney’s silences on a replacement or even the search for a replacement for Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could be a sign that the company may reverse their decision.

Sources say there has been a growing feeling that Gunn could be reinstated, especially because Marvel and Disney have been unusually radio-silent on who could replace him since the firing,” Variety’s report stated. “Production is slated to start at the top of 2019, and following Gunn’s removal from the film, it was thought that Marvel and Disney would need to move quickly to replace him, since the replacement would likely have to do some work on the script.”

If Disney does sit down to meet with Gunn, there’s a lot of support for his reinstatement at least among his Hollywood peers and fans. Earlier this week, the cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise released a statement showing their support for Gunn’s reinstatement. The statement, in part, noted that while they would not defend the tweets, they “all know, trust, and love” Gunn and believe redemption is important.

“We are not here to defend his jokes of many years ago but rather to share our experience having spent many years together on set making Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2. The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart all know, trust, and love. In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever. We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now,” the statement read.

