Disney+ Loses Agent Carter, X-Men, and More Fan-Favorite Episodes Due to Major Issue

Disney+ is facing a major technical issue yet again. A few weeks ago, fans noticed an error with the gore in an episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A glitch caused the episode to be less bloody and more family-friendly. Earlier users of the streaming service realized that episodes of Agent Carter, X-Men: The Animated Series, Duck Tales, Lizzie McGuire, Owl House and Rocket & Groot weren’t available. Disney responded to concerned customers and revealed that it was a technical error. The company revealed that access to the missing episodes should be restored by the end of the day and released an official statement to Deadline.

“We are actively working to resolve the issue impacting access to a subset of series episodes for some Disney+ subscribers,” the company said the statement. “We are sorry for the experience and appreciate everyone’s patience.”



Last month, Marvel Studios and Disney got the rights back to The Defenders lineup of heroes that featured Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders team up series and The Punisher. The studio quickly added the lineup to their Disney+ streaming service with a new function. In order to add the more mature content the studio had to create a parental control function. Disney+ released an official statement on the move and the new function.



“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with anexpanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Here’s how Marvel describes The Defenders: Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.



