The Defenders are already coming back. Hours after being removed from Netflix, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders have found a new streaming home, right on Disney+. That’s right, days after the company announced the DefendersVerse would be added to Disney’s flagship streamer in international markets, the Mouse announced that’s the case stateside as well. Better yet, it appears each episode will be added to the service unedited as it initially appeared on Netflix.

The shows will be able to be streamed on Disney+ beginning March 16th in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition to the DefendersVerse, Disney+ will also be the new exclusive streaming home of all seven seasons of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, another show that was previously streaming on Netflix.

The shows will be available in all Disney+ markets by the end of the year.

Tuesday, Disney+ also announced new parental controls to coincide with the new changes. Now, parents will be able to set rating restrictions for each profile, and be able to add PINs to lock profiles, controls that have previously been tested extensively on international versions of the app.

Once the shows are added on March 16th, users will be asked to update their parental controls. That’s when users will be able to choose the option to display TV-MA content on their profiles. If a user doesn’t choose to update, they’ll continue serving TV-14 content. After that, users will have to go into their settings to make sure the TV-MA content is displayed.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with anexpanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that

here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

