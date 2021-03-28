Disney+ Is the Best Thing to Happen to Marvel Studios

✖

By this point in time, we're just about a dozen episodes into Marvel Studios' first foray into television programming. Nine episodes of WandaVision and two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and one thing is apparent as ever — the creation of Disney+ is probably the best thing to ever happen to Marvel Studios and its ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WandaVision took fans an intense dive into the world of grief and how characters deal with trauma. On top of that all, it introduced fans of the MCU to a whole new corner of the cinematic world they had yet to see in any Marvel movies. While Doctor Strange introduced the masses to magic and sorcery, WandaVision unearthed the existence of witches and dark magic.

Two weeks into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and we're already getting similar vibes. The series is also dealing with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and his PTSD, giving adequate time for both he and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) time to breathe and develop as characters. Furthermore, it's already introduced a handful of popular characters from the Marvel comics mythos.

In fact, that's the crux behind this whole idea — Marvel Studios now has the opportunity to develop intense character studies with some of the franchise's lesser-known characters. The move has turned supporting and background characters into starring roles, and the Marvel Studios team is executing flawlessly on every turn.

We live in a world where Avengers: Endgame grossed nearly $3 billion at the box office and was temporarily the highest-earning movie to ever hit the box office. Even though lightning always seems to strike in the same spot twice consistently on the Disney+, it's a tall order to make a movie with the size and scope of Endgame.

That's why an increased investment in Disney+ and television shows will help wonders with Marvel Studios and its immediate future. While the movies continue to grow larger and became true Endgame-level spectacles, the Disney+ shows will be reserved for those characters that need further development and growth.

The introduction of Disney+ shows set in the MCU is a no-lose scenario for Marvel Studios, and we've seen the outfit already reap the benefits of the arrangement with both of the shows it has released.

WandaVision and the first two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.

