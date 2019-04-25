Marvel Congratulates Avatar On Beating Avengers: Endgame's Box Office Record

✖

Marvel Studios decided to congratulate Avatar for retaking the box office throne from Avengers: Endgame this week. Previously, the MCU blockbuster was the highest-grossing film of all-time at the box office. But, James Cameron’s film reentered theaters to try and grab back the crown. Some theaters are beginning to reopen in other markets around the world, and China provided a huge boost for Avatar. Amazingly, the 2009 film managed to rake in $8.9 million dollars so far this weekend. So, that’s stunning to think about in context. Disney tried this same gambit with Endgame once the record was within reach. Putting the wildly popular film back into theaters with some added scenes and a special look at Spider-Man: Far From Home. James Cameron previously congratulated Marvel when they overtook his film and accepted their support today on social media.

Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar pic.twitter.com/WlMWRcL15y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 13, 2021

When Endgame broke the record, Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn had this to say in a statement, “A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights.”

"Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron’s Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies to move people and bring them together in a shared experience," Horn added in his statement. "The talented filmmakers behind these worlds have much more in store, and we look forward to the future of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Pandora.”

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Do you think Marvel will try to get the record back? Let us know down in the comments!