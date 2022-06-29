Doctor Doom Trends After Howard Stern Reveal

Doctor Doom is in the news because of a viral Howard Stern clip. On his radio show, a hot mic caught the personality discussing an upcoming turn as the Fantastic Four villain in some capacity. However, the shock jock is probably not going to be facing off against Reed Richards on the silver screen. Much more likely is the path where he plays Doom in a video game, TV show, or podcast. Interestingly, Marvel is getting ready to release it's Wastelanders: Doom show for audio outlets. That might be where he ends up. For now, you can check out the best jokes about Stern in the mask down below.

"They're going over the schedule with me, and it's going to suck," Stern said. "I told you, I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.' That's the thing. But believe me, I'm f--king miserable about it…I called Robert Downey, Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques."

I dunno what's crazier... Howard Stern mulling a presidential run OR Howard Stern possibly cast as Doctor Doom in the MCU... WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE? pic.twitter.com/8TrCJhgMDe — Syntell Smith – Trial & Redemption coming in 2023! (@SyntellSmith) June 29, 2022

Here's how Marvel describes Wastelanders: Doom #1 from earlier this year: "THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING! DOCTOR DOOM helped wipe out the heroes on the Day the Villains Won, but even as he rules his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to him. When a mysterious power blocks his oversight of a particular region, what he discovers will have ripple effects across the WASTELANDERS stories!"

