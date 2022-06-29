Doctor Doom Trends After Howard Stern Reveal
Doctor Doom is in the news because of a viral Howard Stern clip. On his radio show, a hot mic caught the personality discussing an upcoming turn as the Fantastic Four villain in some capacity. However, the shock jock is probably not going to be facing off against Reed Richards on the silver screen. Much more likely is the path where he plays Doom in a video game, TV show, or podcast. Interestingly, Marvel is getting ready to release it's Wastelanders: Doom show for audio outlets. That might be where he ends up. For now, you can check out the best jokes about Stern in the mask down below.
"They're going over the schedule with me, and it's going to suck," Stern said. "I told you, I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.' That's the thing. But believe me, I'm f--king miserable about it…I called Robert Downey, Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques."
I dunno what's crazier... Howard Stern mulling a presidential run OR Howard Stern possibly cast as Doctor Doom in the MCU... WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE? pic.twitter.com/8TrCJhgMDe— Syntell Smith – Trial & Redemption coming in 2023! (@SyntellSmith) June 29, 2022
Here's how Marvel describes Wastelanders: Doom #1 from earlier this year: "THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING! DOCTOR DOOM helped wipe out the heroes on the Day the Villains Won, but even as he rules his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to him. When a mysterious power blocks his oversight of a particular region, what he discovers will have ripple effects across the WASTELANDERS stories!"
Do you think Stern is doing the podcast? Let us know down in the comments!
Makes you wonder
I wonder if every nerd comes with “don’t do Doctor Doom first, tease him in the post-credits” pre-loaded into their brains whenever you talk about the Fantastic 4— Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) June 29, 2022
Let's go in order
Hey @MarvelStudios I'd wait to see if you can actually pull off an FF movie before planning Doctor Doom. The theater burst out laughing when Reed Richards showed up in Doc Strange 2! pic.twitter.com/me1056KZLa— Adam from Star Trek Stuff Podcast🖖 (@BagOfLazers) June 29, 2022
Been some weird days
Howard Stern has trended on here two days in row, first because he said he was going to run for president, then because he's apparently playing Doctor Doom. You'd have to go back to 1973 to find the last example of that happening.— Tom Coombe (@CalmTomb) June 29, 2022
Just one thing
Doctor Doom is my favorite fictional character ever and if they give us a good movie/show I will never complain about a thing ever again— Nick Con Quesadilla (@NicktheGatorfin) June 29, 2022
Super excited
This gets me super excited to see doctor doom in the mcu https://t.co/xzhH0IidX0— DrewBacca (@DrewHarshman) June 29, 2022
Some people aren't convinced
Nobody wants Howard Stern as Doctor Doom— Joker_TheSm0ker (@Joker_TheSm0ker) June 29, 2022
Can you imagine?
MCU got to make Doctor Doom a badass right out the gate. I hope we get a good depth of his character before Secret Wars. pic.twitter.com/pBe9r8FCf8— Marcus (@shadowmarcus715) June 29, 2022
What a weird day
Doctor Doom movie confirmed!! https://t.co/u8YW9m24hT— TheStudentOfTheGame (@TVerse82) June 29, 2022