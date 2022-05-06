Dr. Strange Producer Confirms Reed Richards/Dr. Doom Connection in Latest Sequel





Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness was talked about quite often thanks in part to the membership of the Illuminati, the Marvel team of some of the smartest superheroes to exist within their roster, as the sequel movie brought back some old favorites in new roles, while also introducing some new actors to the MCU. Such was the case with the arrival of John Krasinski as Reed Richards of Fantastic Four fame with a producer of the film confirming that a certain Easter Egg does in fact tie the head of the FF to their arch-enemy Dr. Doom.

While Krasinski plays Reed in this alternate reality, it has yet to be confirmed if the Office star will return for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie that has already been confirmed by Disney. On top of this, Dr. Doom has yet to be confirmed to appear in any future Marvel Cinematic Universe film, though we're sure that it's only a matter of time before the ruler of Latveria makes his return to the silver screen, following his previous appearances in the last three Fantastic Four movies. Considering that the MCU is potentially leading us to a take on Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars series, Dr. Doom would be essential to how this storyline plays out.

Producer Richie Palmer recently spoke in an interview wherein he confirmed that Reed was in fact using the Time Platform of Dr. Doom when he had teleported into the meeting of the Illuminati, confirming that the head of Latveria at least existed in this alternate reality within the MCU:

"It's exciting that costume designed by Ryan Meinerding, is a really special treat. The detail of the teleportation device he uses to get into the scene is something we took from the comics, that's Doctor Doom's Time Platform."

As it stands, no details have been revealed when it comes to the casting of the main heroes of the upcoming Fantastic Four film from Disney, though based on the reception to Krasinski's take on Reed Richards, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of this Dr. Doom Easter Egg from Multiverse of Madness? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Via The Direct