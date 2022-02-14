Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Brings Back Strange’s Comic-Accurate Suit

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived, giving fans plenty of tidbits to chew on between now and the film’s May debut. Maybe you’re hyped over the introduction of Patrick Stewart into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the return of Ultron drones that seemingly act on behalf of the live-action version of the Illuminati. Maybe it was the return of Strange’s comic-accurate look, which may or may not even include his legendary yellow gloves.

Towards the end of the trailer, Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) appears to be visiting a different reality in which they’ve erected a statue of the Sorcerer Supreme. The statue dons a look awfully similar to the one worn in the comics, including a Cloak of Levitation that’s more rigid and standing upright. The version of Strange the statue is built on is even wearing gloves or some kind of hand coverings too and his has the chest insignia he’s worn in countless comics.

As the trailer teases, the Doctor Strange follow-up is most certainly shaping up to be the franchise’s scariest entry yet—helmed by horror icon Sam Raimi.

“God, he comes with the baggage of an icon. He’s an incredible force, especially in this genre. But he’s so humble, he’s so nice, he’s so appreciative, you really wanna serve him. And boy, when he’s happy, you know you’ve done something right. He’s so good at getting you there and getting it there,” Cumberbatch previously said about Sam Raimi in a recent interview. “It’s been a very, very collaborative process, this one. Our origin stories, I guess, and obviously the beasts that were the Avengers films to be a part of were a thrill, but you’re kind of just along for the ride. You do the best with what you’ve already got given to do.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.