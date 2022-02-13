Doctor Strange 2 Trailer: Patrick Stewart’s Marvel Return Confirmed

Marvel Studios’ official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted during the Super Bowl and brought with it perhaps the most Earth-shattering tease that MCU fans have ever seen, well at least since December. Seen in the trailer are a few different variants, including multiple Doctor Stranges, but at a certain point Benedict Cumberbatch’s hero is imprisoned and taken in front of a group of mysterious figures, only one of whom speaks, a shadowy figure that may or may not be Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

As fans quickly noticed, the figure sounds an awful lot like the X-Men alumnus, and he’s been rumored to be attached to the movie reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier. After all, the film—written by Loki head writer Michael Waldron—is set to take fans on a trip across the multiverse, with a handful of potentially huge cameos in store.

Spider-Man: No Way Home blew the lid off on the world of interconnected storytelling, tying in three separate franchises in a single film. Due to that film’s success, the word on the street is that Marvel Studios opted to assemble the crew again to potentially add more cameos to the Strange follow-up.

Stewart said he would have entertained a return as Xaiver in 2020 if Logan didn’t put a definitive end to the character’s story. At the time, he revealed he had had extensive conversations with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“Here’s a tiny anecdote. The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, ‘Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out, Patrick.’” Stewart admits that eventually, he sat there “sniveling.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.