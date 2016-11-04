Doctor Strange 2 Star Xochitl Gomez Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Clips From the MCU Movie

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already a certified hit for Marvel Studios and the film is filled with a ton of surprises. There's a ton of cameos by old Marvel actors and some new. The film features the multiversal version of Marvel's Illuminati that includes Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Haylee Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, and John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. But the Doctor Strange sequel also introduces us to America Chavez aka Miss America. Xochitl Gomez plays the character in the film and she recently revealed some new behind-the-scenes clips via her Instagram stories from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the clips you can see Gomez doing a bunch of Stunts with the Defender Strange version of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Benedict Wong's Wong. The videos are pretty much pre-visual effects and look pretty fun. You can check out the video from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below!

Back in 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the sequel will be the studios first horror film when Derrickson was still board. So it made sense that the studio would tap the horror icon to replace him as director. Raimi recently teased that the film might not be a full horror film but would feature flavors of horror. While speaking to Fandango, the director clarified the Marvel Studios President's comments.

"I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it," Raimi revealed in the interview. "I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I'm not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate -- to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

