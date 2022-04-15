Doctor Strange 2 To Be Screened in 35MM at Quentin Tarantino’s Movie Theater

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will portal it’s way into theaters worldwide next month and excitement is at an all-time high. The film will be first screened at its world premiere on May 2nd, so reactions for the film will definitely come out shortly after. Now, it has been revealed that the Doctor Strange sequel will be screened at Quentin Tarantino’s theater. The film will be screened in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema when the film premieres on May 5th and 6th. You can check out the announcement below.

The film was originally touted as a horror film when it was first announced. Horror director Scott Derrickson was previously set to direct the sequel, but he ultimately left the film due to creative differences with the studio. Marvel Studios would eventually get Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to helm the film and the rest is history. Tickets for the Doctor Strange sequel went on sale yesterday and the director did an interview with Fandango where he teased the film’s horror elements.

May at the New Bev! Join us for a terror filled month of classics, favorites and 15th anniversaries as we celebrate the halfway point to Halloween. Please RT and let us know what you're most excited to see. pic.twitter.com/QBf7IEJJVQ — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) April 14, 2022

“I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it,” Raimi revealed in an interview with the website. “I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I’m not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate — to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5!