Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Teases the “Flavors” of Horror in Marvel Sequel

Back when Marvel Studios first announced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was touted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first horror film. Horror director Scott Derrickson was previously attached to direct the sequel, until he ultimately left the film due to creative differences. The studio would eventually get Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to helm the film and the rest is history. Tickets for the Doctor Strange sequel went on sale yesterday and the director did an interview with Fandango where he teased the film’s horror elements.

“I think what [Kevin] meant, from my point of view, is that this film has a flavor of horror to it,” Raimi revealed in an interview with the website. “I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin promoted the coming of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they said that it was going to be the first Marvel superhero film that had an element of horror to it. I hope I’m not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the picture due to creative differences, that was still the mandate — to make the first Marvel film that had an element of horror. So, I kept true to their original statements.”

Raimi went on to discuss what Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige means when he says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have horror elements. “I think that’s what Kevin means, because it is spooky at some times and scary at others. It’s unknown what you’ll find in the multiverse,” the director added. “It’s within that unknown that suspense and darkness exists. A tool to titillate the audience’s fear. Plus, Doctor Strange in the comics has always dealt in universes and dimensions that were quite spooky, so we tried to bring some of that into this film.”

Raimi is an acclaimed horror director and fans love him for his take on Spider-Man. But, the directors favorite character is Stephen Strange and Feige wants to see what he will do. The Marvel Studios President previously discussed how he felt about Raimi coming on to tackle the Doctor Strange sequel. Feige previously spoke with Rotten Tomatoes and revealed that he’s excited for the director to put his “Sam Raimil” stamp on Multiverse of Madness.

“So now, being in a position that Sam is back in the Marvel universe and working for us on Doctor Strange, which aside from Spider-Man — both Steve Ditko co-creations — was his favorite character, is really quite remarkable and full circle for me personally from my journey at Marvel,” Feige continued. “But really, it’s just exciting to get to watch Sam work again and to see Sam Raimi put his Sam Raimi stamp on Doctor Strange, on the Multiverse, on Marvel.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.” The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness flies into theaters May 5!