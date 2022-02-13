Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Super Bowl: Who Is In It?

Super Bowl LVI is a mere few hours away and fans will soon be gathering around the television with plenty of snacks and drinks in tow. Over the years, the commercials have become just as beloved as the Big Game itself, with brands shelling out millions of dollars for advertising time during the biggest broadcast of the year. Because of the nature of how many people will be watching, many are assuming Disney’s ad buys include either a spot or trailer for some of its upcoming properties, including the next film on the Marvel Studios release slate: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Should we get a trailer for the Doctor Strange follow-up, what should fans expect to see in the trailer?

Foremost, since this is the biggest television stage the film will have in its marketing cycle, it stands to reason they may drop a big tease or two. One popular theory continuing to circulate online points towards to potential involvement of heroes or characters from the old 20th Century Fox franchises, and the trailer could tease the arrival of one of those characters, just to set the stage of what fans can expect.

With the recent success of Spider-Man: No Way Home—and rumors those characters could potentially return—maybe Marvel Studios will tease one of those characters at some point in the trailer. While Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would be a safe bet given his growing relationship with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). A bigger risk, and a choice to would get a major pop from Super Bowl watchers would, of course, be the inclusion of either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire’s version of Peter Parker.

Since the consumer products part of the marketing plan has already unveiled new looks at all the Strange variants plus supporting characters like Rintrah the Magical Minotaur, it’s possible the trailer will place an increased focus on those types of characters as well.

Outside of that, Strange’s relationship with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) should be another focal point of the trailer as it begins to lay down at least a bit of the plot so fans can know what the movie is all about.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!