Rintrah Spotted in First Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was officially released on Wednesday, giving fans the best look yet at the multiverse-hopping film. There are already a lot of significant and surprising elements of the upcoming blockbuster, from warps in reality to the arrivals of unexpected characters. That especially appears to be the case partway through the trailer, as it confirms that a relatively-obscure Marvel Comics character is, in fact, appearing in the film. In one segment of the trailer, which appears to show a fiery attack among the masters of the mystic arts, a bull/human hybrid with horns can be seen. This creature is none other than Rintrah, an interdimensional minotaur with ties to Doctor Strange lore.

“I’ve got the Second Album Fear with this one, like anyone should, because the first one was such a riotous success and he’s become a much-loved character,” Cumberbatch explained in a recent interview with Esquire. “They’re very good at exceeding expectations, when expectations are low. I think it’s always harder to exceed them when they’re high. I’m not saying they make them low. ‘We’re going to do Ant-Man!’ It’s just the way they make these things work. On paper you think ‘Is that exciting?’ They’re starting to take more risks now, I think. I mean, their directors are very tied into the house style. But, you know, Taika Waititi, they were, like, ‘Are we…? Is this going to work?’ And it’s f-cking so funny, Thor: Ragnarok.”

Created by Peter Gillis and Chris Warner in 1986’s Doctor Strange #80, Rintrah is a green-skinned minotaur who was brought to the attention of the sorcerer Enitharmon the Weaver, who takes him in as an apprentice. Rintrah later crosses paths with Stephen Strange several times over, and supported the sorcerer on many occasions.

Rintrah’s involvement in Multiverse of Madness was speculated about for quite some time, with The Direct previously suggesting earlier this year that 1917 star Adam Hugill would be playing the part. Rintrah also appeared in the film’s Marvel Legends action figure line last week, although it was unclear before this trailer if that was tied to the movie, or was just among some of the comic-accurate figures usually included in a wave.

Multiverse of Madness will also star Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released on May 6, 2022.