Doctor Strange 2 Wanda Tiara Replica Launches as an Exclusive

Last week, Hot Topic released an official fashion collection based on Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This replica of the tiara that Elizabeth Olsen wears as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch would certainly pair well with the cosplay tank top from that collection.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Wanda Tiara is a replica of the one featured in the film, and it can be worn or displayed in its collector's box. You can pre-order one here at GameStop for $89.99 with a release date set for May 17th. Just keep in mind that it's an individually numbered limited edition of 8,500. When they're gone they're gone.

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now!