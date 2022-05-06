Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Studios Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters today, so it's no surprise that Hot Topic has launched new apparel inspired by the film. It's what they do. The collection includes gems like an America Chavez denim jacket, Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch cosplay tank top, and a Doctor Strange cosplay dress. What's more, everything is 20% off at launch.

The Her Universe Doctor Strange 2 jacket, tank top, and cosplay dress are available to order here at Hot Topic in standard and plus sizes. An Our Universe Doctor Strange athletic jersey option is also available here at Hot Topic. Finally, a collection of t-shirts and other Doctor Strange 2 collectibles can be found here.

Note that Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch is also running a sale on their Marvel items today, including an awesome WandaVision Scarlet Witch headband, which is available to order here for $15.92.

Before you head out to the theaters to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, be sure to check out our review. Our own Jenna Anderson gave it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it "a turning point for the MCU". You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about the film right here.

Screenwriter Michael Waldron said Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness "has to be Stephen Strange's story above all else," even when encountering variants on a mind-bending trek through the Multiverse.

"This is a Doctor Strange movie, and it's his story. It's a continuation of his emotional journey, picking up not just where the first movie left off but really where the last Marvel movies left off, now finding himself in a place where, in many ways, he's the anchor of the MCU in a post-Endgame world. So we let Stephen Strange's story be our North Star," the Loki writer told Black Film and TV. "As far as the other stuff... cameos, multiversal stuff. All that stuff is window dressing if it's not affecting our main characters in an emotional way. It's only exciting in so much that it's affecting the central human story of Stephen Strange and Wanda and all them."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theaters.