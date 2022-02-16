Doctor Strange 2: Why Chthon Needs to Be in Multiverse of Madness

WandaVision came out over a year ago, and then Twitter calmed down…for the most part. Now, the full-length trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived, fans are busy crafting their ultimate theories on how Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is going to make his way through the multiverse. Because of the subject matter included in the film, plus the addition of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, one name that should be at the forefront of all theories and speculation is one you heard back in the early days of WandaVision.

Enter, Chthon.

We know the Darkhold is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the closing moments of WandaVision, and we know Chthon is the author of the sacred text—at least in the Marvel source material. Furthermore, Chthon was once imprisoned at Mount Wundagore, the locale most think Maximoff retreated to after terrorizing the entire town of Westview.

Considering the Scarlet Witch has been a member of the Avengers, it stands to reason she won’t be the real villain of the movie. If you introduce a character like Chthon that has been pulling the strings through Wanda’s use of the Darkhold, that quickly solves one of the biggest lingering questions the movie has at this point in time.

Furthermore, it’s in the Marvel Comics lore that Chthon is one of Marvel’s Great Old Ones, a stand-in for the Lovecraftian Elder Gods. On that front, he’s adjacent to Shuma-Gorath or that character that will end up being called Gargantos within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even if we don’t take into account the black gooey stuff we see seeping out of Strange towards the end of the trailer could pass as a part of Chthon, the vibes of what we’ve seen so far will perfectly match a dark and mysterious character such as Chthon.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!