New Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Debuts During Super Bowl 2022

Marvel Studios previously released a big teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the official trailer for the upcoming sequel has arrived and with it deliver a lot of unexpected and surprising news for the film. Though Marvel fans likely would have been satisfied with the multiple versions of Benedict Cumberbatch’s hero and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, plus Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez in action, the trailer for the sequel also teased some other characters, like Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier. Check out the new trailer and the many variants of Stephen Strange that it contains, in the player below!

Cumberbatch isn’t the only familiar returning face for Multiverse of Madness. Chiwetel Ejiofor is back as Mordo and Benedict Wong reigns as Sorcerer Supreme as well. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will try to give a hand alongside Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Rachel McAdams is also back after appearing as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange. We’re all in for a wild ride.

The new trailer for Multiverse of Madness not only teased the return of Stewart’s Charles Xavier but also teased an all-new Captain Marvel is on the scene, on that looks suspiciously like Lashana Lynch’s Monica Rambeau. There are also plenty of other mysterious characters featured, not to mention some new Ultron bots and even a zombie version of the titular hero. Needless to say there is A LOT going on in this movie.

Here’s how Marvel described Multiverse of Madness when the previous trailer surfaced:

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collides with theaters on May 6.

