Marvel Fans Are Wondering Why Is Doctor Strange Is Still Wearing The Eye Of Agamotto

By Kofi Outlaw

That new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has Marvel fans asking a lot of questions about Doctor Strange. The version of Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange we meet in No Way Home strikes people as too funny and rascally to be the Sorcerer Supreme, but there's also a detail of his costume that's confusing people: the Eye of Agamotto. The first Doctor Strange movie introduced the Eye of Agamotto as the housing case for the Time Stone; however, in Avengers: Endgame Thanos reduced all of the Infinity Stones to "atoms," removing them from the current modern-day timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So why is Doctor Strange still wearing the Eye of Agamotto in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Marvel fans have some interesting questions and theories...

This is Weird Right?

Something IS off here, right?

Eye of Agamotto is NOT the Time Stone

This is an important set of details to not about the Time Stone and Eye of Agamotto. Could be the only explanation we need...

New Timeline?

After Marvel's Loki series, fans are seeing new timelines EVERYWHERE.

It’s Just The Outfit

This is just Doctor Strange's go-to outfit when it's fight time. Maybe he just hasn't updated his wardrobe yet?

The Stash Box of Agamotto

This is too funny. It would be even funnier if it turned out to be true. 

Tin Foil Hat Time

The Marvel fan theories are already spiraling down the rabbit hole. All the way down to Mephisto

Evil Strange

We've broken down the theories about a Doctor Strange identity twist in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It could get crazy.    

Gonna Need An Explanation!

This is one of those details that Marvel Studios WILL need to clarify for fans. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th. 

