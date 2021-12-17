Marvel Fans Are Wondering Why Is Doctor Strange Is Still Wearing The Eye Of Agamotto
That new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has Marvel fans asking a lot of questions about Doctor Strange. The version of Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange we meet in No Way Home strikes people as too funny and rascally to be the Sorcerer Supreme, but there's also a detail of his costume that's confusing people: the Eye of Agamotto. The first Doctor Strange movie introduced the Eye of Agamotto as the housing case for the Time Stone; however, in Avengers: Endgame Thanos reduced all of the Infinity Stones to "atoms," removing them from the current modern-day timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
So why is Doctor Strange still wearing the Eye of Agamotto in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Marvel fans have some interesting questions and theories...
This is Weird Right?
Does anybody else find it weird that Doctor Strange is wearing the Eye of Agamotto in the NWH teaser, even though the time stone was destroyed? Unless he managed to put the stone back together, I don't see why he would be wearing it. pic.twitter.com/mNRrfrHj9R— ohmygodwhat (@whqtishappening) August 27, 2021
Something IS off here, right?prevnext
Eye of Agamotto is NOT the Time Stone
The Eye of Agamotto is a separate magical artifact from the Time Stone. The Time Stone may be destroyed, but Strange still has the Eye. When Thanos crushed the "Eye" in Infinity War, he literally called it a "fake." The Eye of Agamotto =/= the Time Stone. Thank you.— Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) August 26, 2021
This is an important set of details to not about the Time Stone and Eye of Agamotto. Could be the only explanation we need...prevnext
New Timeline?
Thanos destroys the stones.
Strange doesn’t have the Eye of Agamotto in Endgame.
Steve returns the new stones.
Strange has Eye of Agamotto in #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer
…
Is there a chance this ALL takes place in a different universe/timeline? pic.twitter.com/PxAwNdyZc1— Matt Roembke - TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) August 26, 2021
After Marvel's Loki series, fans are seeing new timelines EVERYWHERE.prevnext
It’s Just The Outfit
Remember in infinity war? Strange was in street clothes when Hulk crashes into the sanctum and magically changes into his wizard clothes one second later. Perhaps its just part of the getup and there isn't much else to it. pic.twitter.com/LWVRX1MMXK— Jordan Tanner (@mighty_jor) August 27, 2021
This is just Doctor Strange's go-to outfit when it's fight time. Maybe he just hasn't updated his wardrobe yet?prevnext
The Stash Box of Agamotto
Doctor Strange repaired the Eye of Agamotto after Thanos destroyed it in Infinity War. He keeps his weed in it now. pic.twitter.com/LvE9hv72qR— Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) August 24, 2021
This is too funny. It would be even funnier if it turned out to be true.prevnext
Tin Foil Hat Time
Something is telling me that Dr. Strange is the main antagonist or he at least has a hidden agenda. This story is way bigger than what the trailer is telling us😭 Because why does he have the Eye of Agamotto?? Something is not making sense. pic.twitter.com/HGZIDaoVjI— juice (@munchomaqoochi) August 25, 2021
The Marvel fan theories are already spiraling down the rabbit hole. All the way down to Mephisto.prevnext
Evil Strange
Thoughts on this 🤔 🤔.. My guess is this may not be the real #DrStrange, maybe he's a Variant, an evil version of Strange who still possess the Time Stone/Eye of Agamotto.. Is he fighting Spidey on the train? What are your thoughts??#MarvelFansIndia #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/CweRZuECvC— Marvel Fans India (@MarvelFansIN) August 25, 2021
We've broken down the theories about a Doctor Strange identity twist in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It could get crazy.prevnext
Gonna Need An Explanation!
I hope I wasn't the only one that noticed this, but in the No Way Home trailer, Strange is wearing the Eye of Agamotto, despite the time stone being destroyed. 100% counting on that being a key part of the story— Will Trueblood (@CaptTrueblood) August 26, 2021
This is one of those details that Marvel Studios WILL need to clarify for fans.
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.prev