Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Released

✖

Brace yourselves, Spidey fans — the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived. Featuring Tom Holland's return for his third solo flick, the teaser returns fans to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with everybody's favorite wall-crawler, his usual supporting characters, and then some.

The teaser picks up immediately after Spider-Man: Far From Home as Peter Parker (Holland) tries to carry on in life with the world knowing his secret identity. This leads to character's arrival at the Sanctum Sanctorum, where he asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that'd make people forget who he was, a scene taken straight from the beloved One More Day story arc.

As teased by the trailer released, No Way Home is shaping up to be a massive movie for both Sony and Marvel Studios. In addition to Holland, Zendaya (MJ), and Jacob Batalon (Ned) reprising their roles, the movie has been rumored to include a plethora of guests from Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) to Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn). Charlie Cox has even been rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock from Marvel's Daredevil.

Either way, the movie is diving fully into the multiverse as Sony execs admit there's a plan to eventually bring Sony into the MCU-adjacent world it's crafting with franchises like Venom, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter.

“There actually is a plan,” Sony Pictures president Sanford Panitch told Variety earlier this month. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” he added. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters December 17th.

What'd you think of the first look at No Way Home? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!