We Came to Bargain With This Kid’s Epic ‘Doctor Strange’ Costume

Doctor Strange is a force to be reckoned with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he also proves to be a pretty adorable Halloween costume.

Reddit user peanutpickle recently shared a photo of their boss’ son’s Halloween costume, which provides a pretty awesome take on the Sorcerer Supreme. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The adorable costume – which is complete with an awesome-looking rune – comes at a pretty particular time for the MCU’s Doctor Strange, considering where things wrapped up for him in Avengers: Infinity War. And it’s unclear exactly how he could return in Avengers 4, it sounds like the film’s directors see him as a massively powerful character.

“Doctor Strange’s power level, we could talk about,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-director Joe Russo explained earlier this year. “And from the books, as a kid, what I loved about Doctor Strange is that he always had a mystical spiritual side to him that seemed to know more than all the other characters. And I found that very entertaining, and we wanted to advance his power levels since the end of Doctor Strange because it has been a few years. And that he’s been doing his work and he’s a diligent study and he is now one of the more powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.”

Post Avengers 4, there’s no telling what the future has in store for Doctor Strange, with a proper sequel about the character still being some sort of a rumor.

“Sometimes, it’s where do those characters pop up?” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed in an interview last month. “[Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange [movie], which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of Infinity War,” Feige explained. “So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.”

What do you think of this pint-sized Doctor Strange costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.