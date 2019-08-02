Hobbs & Shaw’s Dwayne Johnson Comments on His Big MCU Role

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he might just have to do it as himself. Now, now only have the directors of Avengers: Endgame suggested as much, the People’s Champ has agreed and shared his interpretation of why that’s the case.

“The superhero that I would most like The Rock to play is The Rock,” Endgame co-director Anthony Russo said. “He is the best version of him.”

Now, ComicBook.com presented this notion to Johnson at a press event for this weekend’s release of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and he agrees with Anthony Russo’s sentiments. “I think I would have to, that’s the thing,” Johnson said. “And I appreciate the Russo Brothers. I’ve known those guys for a long time and I appreciate the compliment and we would have to see.”

In the end, Johnson is ready to take over the MCU — as himself. “So, basically what they’re saying is, is I don’t need a cape,” he said with a laugh. “Basically what they said, I could be the leader of the Marvel universe. That’s my interpretation.”

Johnson also put his super hero ethics on display in the same interview (seen in the video above). When asked when he will be able to sit back and feel as though he has achieved all of his goals, the answer seems to be never, but also with a motivation to help others.

“If you’re lucky and you’re fortunate enough to have a little bit of success in this life, like I had been, like you have been too, we’ve talked about your story too as well as you continue to grow out [ComicBook.com],” Johnson said. “I think what that does for people like you and I, and for a lot of people who are watching, I think what it does, it gives them that spark to continue. And success and ambition, I believe begets ambition and more success. And you just want to achieve more.

“And then also, I think what’s going to happen for you too, and you’re probably already there now, is you’re going to reach a point where you want to start giving back, and making sure that you’re fostering a lot of people around you to succeed with you, and bring them up within your company and foster them and create a culture around you. That is one of ambition, one of success, one of gratitude and one of tequila.”

For now, comic book fans can look forward to seeing Johnson take on the role of Black Adam in the DC world. His Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.