Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Expects to Return to the MCU

There are rarely any guarantees in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Elizabeth Olsen feels incredibly confident that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won't be her last time appearing in the franchise. We know that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be coming back to the franchise in the future, and the fact that the film was America Chavez's MCU debut seems to guarantee her return as well. Wanda doesn't that guarantee, at least not yet. Olsen still thinks that Wanda's story isn't finished.

"It's weird that I'm expecting to return but no one's told me I'm doing anything," Olsen told Variety in a recent interview. "But in my mind, I'm just making the assumption that they'll have me again. I don't know to what capacity, but I hope I'm back. I hope there's also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we've done so much with her. It's been really a wild couple years with her."

As Olsen said, Wanda has been through quite a lot in recent years. Before the new Doctor Strange adventure, the character was at the center of the mysterious WandaVision story, which put her grief front and center.

"There were just beats that I felt like were almost too similar, as opposed to reflective," she added. "I just wanted everything to feel like some version of an advancement, even if the advancement is someone feeling a different reaction to to the pain and loss. We also haven't seen her have a reaction to what happened in Westview. Even if we watched her go through trauma and loss, we haven't seen her go through the loss of the children. I think, for any parent – I would assume, because I'm not one – the loss of the child would always be much harder than the loss of anyone else important in your life. I just wanted to make sure it was a constant evolution forward and not repetitive. And so it was just slight adjustments. I couldn't do any major changes because sets were being built and things like that. And schedules were being made, although in flux. But, yeah, I was trying to figure out how do we not be repetitive? How do we create an evolution? How do we make this different but still part of the woman that we know?"

