Empyre: Here’s How They Made Marvel’s Next Big Villain

Empyre will be here before you know it and there will be some lasting effects on the Marvel comics universe. The person leading the villains into battle will be none-other than Hulkling and Valerio Schiti dropped another look at the antagonist on his Instagram account. The character is still rocking the old costume under the cape, but the headwear and that massive sword should clue viewers in that this isn’t the nice boy they had met years ago. Teddy is the son of Mar-Vell, a Kree hero, and Skull Princess Anele, Dorrek VIII. That puts him at the center of one of the most storied standoffs in Marvel history. Hulking has already shown readers what he can do with that weapon in Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling and it is not hard to imagine there will be more damage to come.

Anthony Oliveira wrote that title and talked a bit about bridging the gap between Hulkling’s origin and him accepting this “destiny.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For all the grandeur and soap-operatics of his origin, he’s often been left on the sidelines,” he told Newsarama. “This story is about really delving into that sense of restlessness, and his epic, classic hero’s journey – star-crossed romance! colossal space battles! a long lost prince! – grounded in its heart with a question about what it might mean, and what it might cost, to be king – and the terrible strain it puts on the love of his life,”

Read the description that Marvel released for Empyre #1 back in December below:

“Just last week, INCOMING #1 planted the seeds for the earth-shattering event of 2020, EMPYRE! In this spectacular one-shot, readers witnessed the Kree and the Skrull unite under a new Emperor and set course for Earth. With a massive war fleet approaching, the Avengers and Fantastic Four team up for 2020 in April’s EMPYRE but will their combined strength be enough to save the day? Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe!

Don’t miss this Marvel tale for the ages by masterminds Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by the incomparable Valerio Schiti. Brace yourself for the event that Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski describes as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!” by watching the newly revealed trailer, featuring the first look at exclusive artwork!

EMPYRE #1 by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti arrives in April in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com! To find a comic shop near you, visit www.comicshoplocator.com or call 1-888-comicbook.”

Empyre takes center stage in April.