Eternals: Oscar Analysts Say Film Is Longshot to Win Best Picture

Chloe Zhao’s Eternals will soon become the first Marvel Studios movie to receive a festival premiere, leading most to believe the studio will heavily promote it during next year’s awards circuit. While the next set of Oscars aren’t until March, some insiders are already making their predictions — and it looks like Eternals might be a longshot for Best Picture at best.

In his latest prediction, Variety film awards editor Clayton Davis lists the film in 27th place on his contenders for the Academy’s top prize. The top five films in the category include Belfast, The Power of the Dog, King Richard, Dune, and Netflix’s tick, tick…Boom!.

Where the film does appear to have good odds, however, is in Best Visual Effects, where Davis ranks the film second, only to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

It’s also positioned substantially higher in the insider’s Best Adapted Screenplay list, currently sitting at 12th place behind most of the same films it’s behind in the Best Picture race.

“One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” Disney says of the movie. “The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”

In Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants. The movie stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

