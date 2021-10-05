Before hitting theaters, Marvel Studios’ Eternals will debut a the Rome Film Festival. The next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, will close out the event on October 24th. It will debut in theaters in Italy on November 3rd. That’s the same date as for France, Germany, and Sweden. Audiences in the United States and the United Kingdom will have to wait a few more days until November 5th to see the film. According to Variety, the festival’s organizers confirmed that some of the film’s talent would be at the event to discuss the movie but did not specify who would attend.

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Eternals in August. The trailer shed new light on the film’s plot, the villainous Deviants, and the reason why the Eternals didn’t help the Avengers in their fight against Thanos.

According to a recent Disney press release, Eternals tells its story across two time periods. “One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit,” it revealed. “The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.”

Marvel producer Nate Moore previously teased that the film explores a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We want audiences to discover a corner of the Marvel universe they’ve never seen before,” Moore adds. “We want them to discover a mythology that is a challenging sci-fi movie but also has a human heart. And we want them to meet ten heroes who they hopefully can relate to.”

In Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants. The movie stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

What do you think of Eternals debuting at Rome Film Festival? Let us know in the comments. Eternals opens in theaters on November 5th.