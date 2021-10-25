Eternals Star Kit Harington Reveals the Surprising Marvel Hero He Really Wants to Team Up With

Eternals is finally hitting theaters in less than two weeks and the movie will feature a star-studded cast of ten who play immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. In addition to the Eternals actors, the movie also stars Game of Thrones alum, Kit Harington, as Dane Whitman. As Harington travels around to do press for the new Marvel film, he’s catching up on some of the MCU movies he hasn’t seen before. In a recent interview shared on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, Harington talks about watching Thor: Ragnarok for the first time and which character he’d like to team up with in the future.

“I had never seen Thor: Ragnarok,” Harington revealed to IGN on the red carpet. “I’d never seen it. And on the way over on the plane, I watched Thor: Ragnarok, and I loved it. And I wanna hang out with the big blue boulder.” When the interviewer said Korg’s name, Harington excitedly replied, “Yes, Korg! That’s who I want to hang out with … He’s one of my favorite characters of all time. Love him.” Harington added, “Go for it, I’m up for that,” at the suggestion of his character teaming up with Korg in the future. Taika Waititi plays Korg, so Harington said, “I saw him here tonight, actually. I might go and have a word.” You can check out the interview below:

Harington also recently spoke with Total Film and revealed that he turned down a superhero role in the past.

“You know, the comic-book and superhero world has called once before, and I didn’t like the role and the part and the time to do it,” Harington revealed. “So I turned it down. And then this one [in Eternals] felt right to me. I liked that the character they were offering was not necessarily an Eternal. He was human. I did like that. I felt that I could do something with that, that he came with all these human faults. So it was the character that drew me to it, as well as it being the MCU, and how exciting.”

“I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not,” he added. “I had read up on who he could be, or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!”

In addition to Harington, Eternals is set to star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Salma Hayek as Ajak.

Eternals is scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th.