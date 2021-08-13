Ethan Hawke Reveals Moon Knight Character Inspiration

✖

Ethan Hawke says that his Moon Knight character is inspired by David Koresh. The revelation came last night on Late Night with Seth Myers as they discussed the upcoming Disney+ series. His role in the MCU show has been tightly guarded since his casting was announced. Koresh was a cult leader who led the Branch Davidian cult before all of that got blown up by the federal government. But, some fans are wondering how this might forecast which Moon Knight villain he could be playing. There’s been pointing towards Dracula, The Sun King, and Khonshu. Any of these entries could fit with a little bit of tinkering. Still, it’s a bit interesting to see the idea of a cult-like leader battling against Oscar Isaac’s hero. The MCU is barreling toward some more cosmic, horror, and magic-styled threats with this phase of their production. The very existence of that Blade movie with Mahershala Ali has a bunch of people’s antennae raised in anticipation. Check out what the star had to say about the long-haired villain down below:

“I’ve based my character on David Koresh,” Hawke said to a chuckling Myers. “Yeah, so I mean, I guess it’s working. I totally wanted a Camero, you know? I want to ride in on a Camero. I can’t believe you, I mean, you’re good Seth. Or maybe I’m not out of character yet… I don’t know if we want to be on record saying that. But, I will say, he is the basis of great character inspiration however.

In that interview, the new MCU star also spoke about how he ended up getting cast in this series. Isaac played a huge part in welcoming Hawke into the fold. Weirdly enough, it involves a Brooklyn coffee shop and a chance encounter.

“Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” he revealed. “I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.’ I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

Myers also wondered how the MCU was different than anything Hawke had done before. The veteran actor also had an excellent quip about the wild amount of secrecy that goes into every one of these movies and shows.

“One of the first things that made it unlike anything I’ve ever done before is, I had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say, which I’ve never done,” the actor joked. “And I don’t respect and I don’t honor. So, I’m happy to talk to you about it, completely. No, yeah.”

