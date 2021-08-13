Moon Knight Star Ethan Hawke Credits Oscar Isaac For His Casting

✖

Ethan Hawke is crediting Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac with his casting in the series. He was on Late Night with Seth Myers to promote his new book, but they had to talk about his MCU entry. It turns out, it was a pretty funny story. Hawke revealed that the two actors live pretty close to each other in Brooklyn, New York. Basically, a neighborhood coffee run brought Isaac into contact with Hawke and they hit it off. It wasn’t long before the Star Wars actor asked about the Moon Knight series on Disney+ and things escalated from there. Hawke has been acting since 1985, but he says that the MCU is unlike anything he’s ever done before. Who knew that a conversation about The Good Lord Bird would turn into Hawke playing across from Isaac on Disney+. See what he had to say about the interaction down below:

“Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” he revealed. “I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.’ I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

Myers ended up asking Hawke how the Marvel movies were different from anything else in his career. The actor had the perfect joke about the Marvel Snipers and how much secrecy each and every one of these projects is under.

“One of the first things that made it unlike anything I’ve ever done before is, I had to sign like 10,000 NDAs about what I would and would not say, which I’ve never done,” the actor joked. “And I don’t respect and I don’t honor. So, I’m happy to talk to you about it, completely. No, yeah.”

On The Watch podcast over at the Ringer, Hawke had more praise for Isaac’s skills. "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," he explained. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

