Facebook Now Allows ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans to Turn Themselves to Dust With AR Mask

Thanks to social media, none of us are feeling so good.

…Well, maybe that’s being a bit dramatic, although it can certainly feel that way sometime. What could make you feel better?

How about being turned into dust and blowing away into the cosmic oblivion willed by the Mad Titan Thanos?

That’s right: in celebration of the digital (and upcoming Blu-ray/DVD) release of Avengers: Infinity War, Facebook is rolling out a new custom AR mask that allows fans to “dust” themselves, in the hopes that all of their friends and family members on the network already saw the movie, or don’t get the joke.

The mask only works on the Facebook mobile app. Here’s how to make it work for you. (First, make sure the Facebook app on your mobile device is up to date. The instructions note that this effect is designed to work on iPhone devices 5S or newer and Android devices from 2012 onwards, and that the “overall experience may be affected on older devices.”

Step 1: ​Open the Facebook App.

Step 2: ​Tap the Camera Icon in the top left corner of your device screen.

Step 3: ​Tap the Magic Wand towards the bottom left of the screen on your device.

Step 4: ​Scroll through the icons until you find the Avengers: Infinity War TT and tap the icon. NOTE: ​Facebook does a slow rollout of new effects. It is possible the effect won’t show up on your device for a few days, but you may also be able to directly access at https://www.facebook.com/fbcameraeffects/tryit/258281704903067/

Step 5: ​Tap the Camera icon in the top left for Selfie Mode. NOTE:​ This a temporary bug in the Facebook system. The camera will automatically default to Selfie Mode once this has been resolved.

Step 6: ​Follow the prompt on the screen to activate the effect (open your mouth). If you would like to record the experience, hold down the button in the bottom center of the screen.

Step 7: If you would like to replay the effect, tap the replay icon in the top right. The effect will refresh.

Fans can see Avengers: Infinity War now on digital HD, and it will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.