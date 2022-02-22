Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Says Kevin Feige Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

While each of the movies and shows that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe are exciting and entertaining projects in their own right, it’s the way they interconnect to create a larger, cohesive world that makes the MCU not only that much more enjoyable for fans but has also set a standard in entertainment. The effort that’s required to make the MCU work on such a large scale isn’t entirely lost on fans, but Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan feels like Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige doesn’t get quite the credit he deserves for masterminding the MCU.

Stan explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair (via The Direct) that there are just so many aspects that are intricately tied between movies and storylines that he feels like Feige doesn’t get enough credit for the work.

“I just think Kevin Feige doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for being the genius mastermind for putting this entire thing together,” Stan said. “And every single movie to me feels intricately kind of tied to something else and to another storyline and it just, there’s a lot to those movies I think that sometimes they don’t get the credit that they deserve.”

And Stan isn’t alone in his praise of Feige. Former X-Men steward and director Simon Kinberg also had praise for Feige for his work with the MCU, with Kinberg recently admitting that he has no idea what is going to happen with the X-Men, but that Feige knows what he’s doing, something evidenced not only by the quality of the MCU projects, but the success of the films at the box office.

“The honest answer is, I have no idea,” Kinberg said when asked about what would happen with the X-Men now that they were back in Marvel’s control. “And the other answer is, Kevin knows what he is doing with the MCU. I would argue he’s the greatest producer in the history of cinema. Truly. I mean, if you look at it pound for pound in terms of quality and in terms of obviously commercial success, there’s no question the latter is true. So, I don’t know.”

Up next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Moon Knight, debuting on Disney+ on March 30th, and the eagerly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens in theaters on May 6th.