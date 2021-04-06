The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Asking Marvel Studios to #ReleaseTheZemoCut Extended Dance
Somewhere out there is an extended take of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) cutting it up on the dance floor. The moment from the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has become one of Marvel's most preeminent memes, and now fans are asking for more after a recent interview by Brühl.
After "Power Broker" first aired on Disney+, the actor spoke with EW about his meme-tastic moment. According to Brühl, not only was his dance completely improvised in the heat of the moment, but he danced much longer than the split-second fans saw.
"It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it," Brühl told the magazine.
He added, "I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]. I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn't know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Must See
prevnext
WE MUST SEE THE EXTENDED DANCE SCENE https://t.co/8pl296aBAJ— Spider-Man No way home news and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) April 6, 2021
More Fan Cam Material
prevnext
I can’t believe there’s more footage of Zemo dancing just lying around at marvel’s studios... RELEASE THE FULL CUT COWARDS @MarvelStudios #ReleaseTheZemoCut pic.twitter.com/C14hI1Iu3Q— lib loves the bad batch 🤍 (@zemoscurl) April 6, 2021
Get It Trending
prevnext
@ stan twt let’s band together for once and get it trending 🤩🤩 #ReleaseTheZemoCut— lib loves the bad batch 🤍 (@zemoscurl) April 6, 2021
Want!
prevnext
I want an extended version of this. I mean, they must have more footage of Zemo dancing than just those 1.5 seconds! #ReleaseTheZemoCut https://t.co/0jZZyvu7Da— Florian (@germanjedi) April 3, 2021
We Can't Lose
prevnext
WE CAN'T LOSE THIS TIME.#ReleaseTheZemoCut #BaronZemo #Zemo pic.twitter.com/RnF5uN3Yg4— ⍟ tfatw(ana)s / stream pinned ✪ (@wanacuppatea) April 6, 2021
MORE!
prevnext
#ReleasetheZemoCut bc i need more dancing Zemo in my life.— Lau / TFAWS spoilers (@lau_folklore) April 6, 2021
Funky
You know what I like about MCU fans?: #ReleaseTheZemoCut is a thing. Fans looking for an extension of his funky jig from episode 3 of #FalconAndWinterSoldier
Priceless ♥️ pic.twitter.com/C4wjwh7GFa— Rich "#YesOnHR1" Wojcicki (@Rp_Dub) April 6, 2021
*****
Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.0comments
What have you thought of the three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev