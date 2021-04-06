The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fans Asking Marvel Studios to #ReleaseTheZemoCut Extended Dance

Somewhere out there is an extended take of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) cutting it up on the dance floor. The moment from the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has become one of Marvel's most preeminent memes, and now fans are asking for more after a recent interview by Brühl.

After "Power Broker" first aired on Disney+, the actor spoke with EW about his meme-tastic moment. According to Brühl, not only was his dance completely improvised in the heat of the moment, but he danced much longer than the split-second fans saw.

"It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it," Brühl told the magazine.

He added, "I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]. I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn't know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends."

