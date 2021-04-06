The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Daniel Bruhl Says Only a Fraction of Zemo's Dance Made the Episode

✖

The Dance of Baron Zemo has taken the Internet by storm. The new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier includes a very brief shot of Daniel Bruhl's Zemo dancing his heart out at a club in Madripoor, and that short clip became a meme almost instantly. Marvel fans are obsessed with Dancing Zemo. As it turns out, much to the delight of these fans, that dance was actually a lot longer on set, so there's a lot more of it on a hard drive somewhere at Marvel Studios.

According to Bruhl, the dance wasn't even part of the script. He was in the club scene and saw other people out dancing, and thought it made sense for Zemo to join the fun. While speaking to EW, he explained that it was just a spur of the moment kind of thing, and that his dance moves are often a talking point amongst his friends.

"It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it," Bruhl said. "I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]. I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn't know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends."

Whether it was intentional or not, Daniel Bruhl's Zemo dance has become a lasting moment for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hopefully, after all six episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are released, the Disney+ documentary about the making of the series will include some extra footage of the dance.

