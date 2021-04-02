The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Baron Zemo is Marvel's Next Meme Machine

Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is back and he's Marvel's next major meme. As teased by the closing moments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2, the villain has returned and fans can't get enough, for more than one reason. Not only does the latest episode of the series — "Power Broker" — dive into the character much more than Captain America: Civil War ever did, but it also shows Zemo cutting loose on the dance floor. Now, fans can't stop memeing the moment featuring the now-infamous Zemo dancing GIF.

Better yet, the character's return has also spawned countless other memes as fans celebrate the character's return since suddenly, the villain is at the top of everyone's radar.

Outside of dancing in some club in Madripoor, what does the future hold for the character? Brühl previously said the series would flesh out the character even further, so you can bet on more Zemo as the series moves along.

"He's had a lot of time in that prison cell to read a lot, to think a lot. So, you can be sure that he's up to no good," the actor said at the time. "It is true that Zemo in the past, and possibly also in the present, is strictly against super-soldiers, because he has seen the danger that this can cause. That is why he has lost his whole family in the Sokovian war. This is something that bothers Zemo and makes him think a lot."

