The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Baron Zemo is Marvel's Next Meme Machine

By Adam Barnhardt

Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is back and he's Marvel's next major meme. As teased by the closing moments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2, the villain has returned and fans can't get enough, for more than one reason. Not only does the latest episode of the series — "Power Broker" — dive into the character much more than Captain America: Civil War ever did, but it also shows Zemo cutting loose on the dance floor. Now, fans can't stop memeing the moment featuring the now-infamous Zemo dancing GIF.

Better yet, the character's return has also spawned countless other memes as fans celebrate the character's return since suddenly, the villain is at the top of everyone's radar.

Outside of dancing in some club in Madripoor, what does the future hold for the character? Brühl previously said the series would flesh out the character even further, so you can bet on more Zemo as the series moves along.

"He's had a lot of time in that prison cell to read a lot, to think a lot. So, you can be sure that he's up to no good," the actor said at the time. "It is true that Zemo in the past, and possibly also in the present, is strictly against super-soldiers, because he has seen the danger that this can cause. That is why he has lost his whole family in the Sokovian war. This is something that bothers Zemo and makes him think a lot."

Keep scrolling to see what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans are saying.

Agatha All Along

prevnext

It's Britney

prevnext

Bad Guy

prevnext

Little Confused

prevnext

Fan Cam

prevnext

Wait One Sec

prevnext

Slide 7

*****

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

0comments

What have you thought of the three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

prev
Start the Conversation

of