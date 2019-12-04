The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Did Someone Spot a Doc Samson Easter Egg on Set?

Principal photography for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is well underway in Atlanta. Beings that the majority of the show is being filmed on outside sets versus sound stages, we’ve gotten our fair share of paparazzi photos of those cast and crew involved in the show. A recent batch of photos reveal a peculiar sign that could hint at a long lost MCU character — or, at the least, one big coincidence. Shared by Instagrammer @sweetstephen55, the set includes a sign for Samson Development, a company in charge of revitalizing some buildings in a post-Blip world.

If you think back all the way to The Incredible Hulk, Ty Burrell played Leonard Samson, a pre-powers version of the green-haired Doc Samson from the Marvel comics mythos. As of now, the only thing Burrell’s character and the set photos have in common are the name and that’s about it. Both in the movie (and in the comics), Samson is a psychiatrist, a profession quite some distance away from construction and development work. You can see the new set photos for yourself below.

So far, we know Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), and Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo) will be reprising their roles from previous MCU properties. We also know Wyatt Russell has been cast as John Walker/U.S. Agent and recent reports suggest the show will also feature Lemar Hoskins/Battlestar — Walker’s longtime sidekick — though casting has yet to be announced.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to hit Disney+ in Fall 2020.

