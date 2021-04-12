Marvel Star Sebastian Stan Reveals Why Kevin Feige Won't Direct an MCU Movie

✖

Producer Kevin Feige has spent the last decade-and-a-half bringing together some of the most talented actors and filmmakers on the planet, and turning the characters of Marvel Comics into the most successful movie franchise on the planet. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has turned in hit after hit over the years, and the new TV shows on Disney+ make it feel as though the beloved franchise won't be slowing down any time soon. A lot of the MCU's success comes from Feige, who has produced each of the film's in the franchise, and folks have wondered over the years if he might ever direct one of the Marvel films himself. It doesn't look like that will be the case, at least not any time soon.

Collider recently spoke to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan, who has been a part of the MCU since Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. The actor revealed that he has talked to Feige about potentially directing a Marvel film in the future, but that Feige shut him down, saying that he'd rather have filmmakers more talented than himself in the director's chair.

"'Hey, how do you feel? Wouldn't you wanna direct one or something one day?,'" Stan asked Feige. "And he was like, 'It's for better people to handle that.'"

Feige consistently hires great talent for Marvel films, and each of them brings their own flair to the MCU. But it's undeniable that Feige's fingerprints are all over every entry in the series. His consistent involvement in the films and empowerment of his collaborators are big reasons why many of the stars and directors of the MCU — including Stan — want to continue working with him.

"I think one of the things about him that I feel like I've loved always is how modest he is, and how he really is unbelievably grateful when something works," Stan explained. "10 years in, 11 years, how many years now, I feel like that childlike exuberance is always there. You see the flicker in his eyeballs as he lights up, and when you talk about a character he loves. Or [when he says], 'Hey, by the way, they really love this.' I think he's in love with what he does, and I think that's a big part of why there's a consistent passion there from him to always find interesting ways to tell the story that make sense. I dunno, he doesn't get a lot of credit for that, actually, I feel like."

There are plenty of MCU plans in the works, stretching out into the coming years. While he won't be writing or directing any of them, you can bet Feige will remain the driving force behind the interconnected juggernaut.

