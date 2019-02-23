Fan Art Shows ‘Captain Marvel’s Goose the Cat as a Flerken

We’re less than two weeks away from the highly-anticipated release of Captain Marvel and people are already stanning one important character: Goose the Cat.

Thanks to some fun fan art posted by Nikolay Mochkin on Instagram, we’ve gotten a look at what Goose could potentially look like as a Flerken.

“That’s why Nick Fury lost one eye,” they wrote.

Mochkin is a digital artist who creates tons of fan art. You can follow them on Instagram here.

In the comics, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers’ cat was named Chewie (after Chewbacca) and was revealed to be a Flerken, which are aliens that happen to resemble cats. Rocket Raccoon suspected Chewie was a Flerken, which was revealed to be true when the cat laid a bunch of eggs. The movie version of the cat is named Goose (after the Top Gun character), and a recent new toy hints that they will also be revealed as an alien.

Hopefully, Goose won’t actually be the cause of Fury’s eye loss, but it is a humorous thought. Many Marvel fans were quick to comment on the post to share their feelings about the art.

“Lol if this happens I’m blaming you for spoiling it. Hahaha! JK. Awesome work as always!,” @jaopicksart replied.

“Yes! You win the internet today!,” @authorjanepearce wrote.

“‘The last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye,’” @pizzanand added. This is a callback to a Fury line in Captain America: The Winter Solider.

According to Forbes, Goose is being played by four different orange tabbies from Animals for Hollywood. The cats in question are named Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie, which we can only assume is a nod to The Muppets and Archie Comics. Unfortunately, the film’s stars, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, weren’t the biggest fans of working with the kitties.

While Goose may not have been the cast’s favorite co-worker, the character is important enough to get their own Captain Marvel poster and banner. When Goose was first revealed in an earlier trailer, many people took to the Internet to express their excitement over the film’s scene-stealing feline. As of yesterday, Goose even has their own live stream!

In addition to Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie, Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.