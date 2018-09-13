‘Fantastic Four’ Fan-Made Trailer Features John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Vin Diesel, & Zac Efron

The Internet has been eagerly wondering how the Fantastic Four will eventually be factored into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one fan-made trailer brings that to life in an interesting way.

Youtuber Stryder HD recently shared their take on a hypothetical Fantastic Four reboot, which you can check out above. Their fan-made incarnation of the team features John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, Emily Blunt as Sue Storm, Vin Diesel as The Thing, and Zac Efron as Johnny Storm.

Granted, the trailer does use some footage from the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four, but it does a relatively good job of showcasing how the team could be rebooted once again. Granted, a large part of that is thanks to the actors featured, with Krasinski, Blunt, and Efron all being pretty frequent suggestions amongst fans.

“Oh yeah, the Fantastic Four. I would love that,” Krasinski said in an interview earlier this year. “I mean listen, I’m still getting into the whole superhero thing. I didn’t read comics as a kid, not as many, I read some but not as much, but I’m a huge superhero fan, so yeah, I’d love to do something like that. If there are any left, a lot of these have been taken, but the ones that are left, yeah, I would love to do something like that. And listen, I’d love to work with her again so any chance I got would be great.”

Even then, it’s unclear exactly if and when the Fantastic Four could return to the big screen, even with the Disney/Fox deal seeming to go through. While Disney executives have hinted pretty recently that there are plans for those characters in the MCU, the franchise’s president has been rather vague about the details.

“Not until we’re given the word,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said about planning to bring the Fantastic Four and X-Men into the MCU. “I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.