‘Fantastic Four’ Stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Expecting First Child

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are officially expecting their first child.

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that the pair have a baby on the way, with Page Six reporting that Mara is already five months pregnant.

The two actors famously met on the set of 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot, in which Mara played Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Bell played Ben Grimm/The Thing. The pair then got engaged in January of 2017, and were married in an intimate ceremony several months later.

Mara’s filmography also includes House of Cards and Pose, while Bell has appeared in Billy Elliot and The Adventures of Tintin.

This will be Bell’s second child, as he has a son with his ex-wife, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

While Fantastic Four might not have been met with the best response from critics and fans, the fact that it led Mara and Bell to find love with each other will certainly tug on the heart-strings of some. The project, which was plagued with drama around its release, has struck an interesting spot with even some of its stars.

“There were several things on that movie I was clearly not privy to because I’m just an actor and I just do my stuff on set,” Bell said in an interview back in 2017. “But with something like that, everything starts with the best of intentions. A production begins with the idea to make something that’s unique and original and with integrity. I think the film really strived towards those goals. I don’t know what happened between the launch of the voyage and the arrival. I think we were all bitterly disappointed with that film. But that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

