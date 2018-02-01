First ‘Venom’ Movie Trailer Coming Soon

It seems fans might have the chance to see the first Venom footage much sooner than expected.

The anticipated Sony project has received a new rating from the Manitoba Film Classification Board (via Trailer Track). That means it could debut within the next two weeks, which would put it in front of Marvel’s Black Panther, debuting on February 16. Many didn’t expect to see anything for another month or two, so if this happens it definitely qualifies as a nice surprise.

The film has already wrapped shooting, but of course, the lion share of the work on Venom himself will be post-production. Still, not much is known about the actual plot of the film, or if Spider-Man will have some involvement in it. Even some of the actors’ roles are still unknown, so expect some of that to finally be answered when the trailer officially hits.

Hardy has previously revealed that the film will be inspired by the Lethal Protector storyline, which was published in 1993.

Venom: Lethal Protector was a six-issue miniseries written by David Michelinie and drawn by Mark Bagley, Ron Lim, and Sam Delarosa, and begins with Venom and Spider-Man agreeing to a truce and Venom moving to San Francisco.

Once in San Francisco, Venom is attacked by the son of one of his past victims and his hunted down by the Life Foundation, who want to study the Venom symbiote and use it for their own purposes. This results in the creation of five new symbiote spawn: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

There have also been rumors of the Carnage symbiote showing up at some point in the film, but regardless of which ones appear, it does seem that Venom won’t be the only symbiote wielder in the film.

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, and Riz Ahmed.

Venom currently holds a 3.75 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #11 spot. You can submit your score for the film here.

Venom is set to debut on October 5.