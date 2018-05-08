New Trick Guarantees Fortnite Players Get The Infinity Gauntlet

A new video shows Fortnite players a guaranteed way to get their hand in the Infinity Gauntlet, but it might be more difficult than it looks.

In the video below, a gamer perfectly times their fall from the Battle Bus to be on a collision course with the Gauntlet’s entrance. Just after the 2:00 minute mark of the storm’s countdown, the Gauntlet bursts into the map and crashes down like a meteor. Players from around the map flock to it. However, if you get hit with the Gauntlet, you can fall straight down to the ground with it, securing it for yourself.

Check out the video of how it’s done in the Instagram post below.

It looks easy here but, truth be told, it’s possible the collision with the Infinity Gauntlet’s entry to the Fortnite island was somewhat a coincidence.

As players try desperately to get their hands on the powerful item which transforms their player into Thanos with near limitless abilities, the common trick has been to catch as much hang time out of the bus as possible. When the Gauntlet reveals its entry path, players then flock to that part of the map. The lowest and closest skydiver then gets to the Infinity Gauntlet first as the other players flee in terror. It’s a bit of a gamble, as those players who do not get the Infinity Gauntlet are left without weapons and running from the most powerful being in the universe.

There is also a list of other tricks to help players get their hand in the Infinity Gauntlet and become Thanos, if getting hit by its entry is a bit too difficult to time out perfectly.

The Infinity Gauntlet limited time mode kicked off in Fortnite on Tuesday. It is available now in the 100 player mode on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and mobile. According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.