Fox to Air New ‘The Gifted’ Episode Against Other Networks’ Election Night Coverage

FOX is forging ahead with a new episode of it’s Marvel X-Men series The Gifted despite the heavy focus on tonight’s midterm elections.

Where other major networks are preempting their usual Tuesday night programming for extended new broadcasts focusing on the election, FOX will air a new episode of The Gifted titled “iMprint.”

Here’s a synopsis for the episode:

“The Inner Circle prepares for a secret ambush, but Polaris is reluctant to join and Reeva tasks Esme with getting Polaris on board. Esme confides in Polaris, revealing her and her sisters’ troublesome past. Meanwhile, Thunderbird trains Reed on controlling his powers and The Purifiers attack The Mutant Underground as they attempt to rescue a group of homeless mutants.”

Earlier today, ComicBook.com revealed an exclusive clip from the episode. The clip shows the Inner Circle training for battle, with Polaris becoming frustrated that the training is taking time away from her care for newborn Dawn. In an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Emma Dumont, who plays Polaris, commented on how motherhood has changed Lorna.

“Magneto is classically known for being like a caricature of a supervillain who gives a lot of speeches, likes to fly up, teach people a lesson, make society look at themselves,” she said. “Polaris this season, I’m just going to be straight up, doesn’t do any of that. She’s straight up just being a mom. I wish I could say she does a lot of really cool stuff but having a baby is kind of an anchor. There are some things early on in the season that she goes through with the baby’s health and other issues with Marcos, so she’s really just worried about her kid being alive.”

ComicBook.com also spoke to Skyler Samuels, who plays the Frost Sisters. Samuels teased that the episode will reveal new information about the triplets’ history, suggesting similarities to their comic book origin story and mentor, Emma Frost.

“Like with Emma [Dumont]’s sort of nod to dad, we definitely have a nod to mom for the Frost Sisters,” Samuels says. “It’s unspoken but very evident.

“In episode six of season two, we open in the flashback of the little Frosts – I call them the snowflakes, the little Frosts, the little snowflakes – and we meet them when they’re young and we realize they didn’t necessarily start out as three and we get a sense of sort of their bizarre upbringing, what it was sort of like to be them and how they got to where they are now.”

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.