Freddie Prinze Jr. Learns the Hulk Threatened to Smash Him in a Marvel Comic

If there’s one thing we know about former teen heartthrob, Freddie Prinze Jr., it’s that he loves comic book content as much as we do! However, the actor only just learned that he’s been referenced in a Marvel comic before.

The actor known for films such as She’s All That and Scooby-Doo replied to a tweet from @MultiversalQ, a podcast that is described as “your guide to the Ultimate Universe.”

We’ve worked out our issues … — General Manager Prinze (@RealFPJr) March 12, 2019

“Hi Mr. Prinze, This week we are going to be talking about the comic The Ultimates that came out over a decade ago featuring The Hulk infamously saying ‘Hulk Smash Freddie Prinze Jr.’ Did you ever read those comics and have any comments about them?,” they asked.

“We’ve worked out our issues,” Prinze Jr. joked.

“Was that something where you had to give your approval for your likeness?,” they asked.

“Never seen it before,” he replied.

The podcasters went on to give more details, telling the actor they’d be happy to provide any answers to questions he might have about the issue.

“Oh dang! I’ll send some screens from a very 2002 comic later,” they explained.

Here’s the thread with the comic images:

The Ultimates was part of Marvel trying to make a 2000s version of the Avengers where everyone was going to be flawed and gritty and looking back everyone except Thor ended up being jerks. Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury came from this comic series, like he signed off papers. pic.twitter.com/BPSLbpMOHK — UltiversalQ (@MultiversalQ) March 12, 2019

The Ultimates were a team of heroes created by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch for Marvel Comics in 2002. A reimagining of the Avengers, this team consists of fan favorites such as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Henry and Janet Pym/Giant-Man and the Wasp, Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Tony Stark/Iron Man.

While he may have unofficially appeared in a Marvel comic, Prinze Jr. has been spending much of his time lately making funny videos as DC’s Red Hood with GEGGHEAD, a group he started with Jon Lee Brody and Clare Grant.

GEGGHEAD features hilarious sketches such as Superhero Casting Call and F*@# Deadpool. They also have tons of gaming content, including GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series featuring Prinze Jr. and the cast of Star Wars Rebels.

GEGGHEAD has graced us with plenty Red Hood and Nightwing content, including stakeouts that involve the characters arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys.

Prinze Jr. recently wrapped production for I Mom So Hard, a new film from Dan Scardino. You can also catch him at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. To find out information about his photo ops and signings, click here.

