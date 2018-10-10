The Epic Funko Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale is Back

Once or twice a year, Entertainment Earth pulls out all of the stops and offers a buy one, get one 50% off sale on their Funko Pop collection. We’re not talking about clearance-level Pop figures here. We’re talking about a collection of over 3000 figures that includes the hottest pre-orders and exclusives.

You can shop the entire Funko BOGO 50% off sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Use the checkboxes on the left to sort the figures by theme, character, and more (or just run a search). Needless to say, the sheer size of this Funko sale makes it a bit overwhelming, but we’ve included links to some popular collections below to get you started. If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Funko’s Fornite Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s Dragon Ball Pop Figure Collection

• Funko’s Marvel Pop Figures

• Funko’s DC Comics Pop Figures

• Funko’s Star Wars Pop Figures

• Funko’s Harry Potter Pop Figures

• Funko’s Doctor Who Pop Figures

• Funko’s Die Hard Pop Figures

• Funko Notorious B.I.G. With Crown Pop Figure

• Funko Power Rangers Pop Figures

The list above barely scratches the surface of this Funko sale, so set aside some time to browse through the entire list. You have until October 23rd to take advantage of the deal, but the lineup will change daily and the best stuff will go quickly.

Odds are this is the last big Funko sale of the year, so if you’re looking for some gifts for a Funko fan, now would be the time to grab them.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.