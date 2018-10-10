Marvel

The Epic Funko Buy One, Get One 50% Off Sale is Back

Once or twice a year, Entertainment Earth pulls out all of the stops and offers a buy one, get one […]

By

Once or twice a year, Entertainment Earth pulls out all of the stops and offers a buy one, get one 50% off sale on their Funko Pop collection. We’re not talking about clearance-level Pop figures here. We’re talking about a collection of over 3000 figures that includes the hottest pre-orders and exclusives.

You can shop the entire Funko BOGO 50% off sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Use the checkboxes on the left to sort the figures by theme, character, and more (or just run a search). Needless to say, the sheer size of this Funko sale makes it a bit overwhelming, but we’ve included links to some popular collections below to get you started. If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funko’s Fornite Pop Figure Collection
Funko’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop Figure Collection
Funko’s Dragon Ball Pop Figure Collection
Funko’s Marvel Pop Figures
Funko’s DC Comics Pop Figures
Funko’s Star Wars Pop Figures
Funko’s Harry Potter Pop Figures
Funko’s Doctor Who Pop Figures
Funko’s Die Hard Pop Figures
Funko Notorious B.I.G. With Crown Pop Figure
Funko Power Rangers Pop Figures

The list above barely scratches the surface of this Funko sale, so set aside some time to browse through the entire list. You have until October 23rd to take advantage of the deal, but the lineup will change daily and the best stuff will go quickly.

Odds are this is the last big Funko sale of the year, so if you’re looking for some gifts for a Funko fan, now would be the time to grab them.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts