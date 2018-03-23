Grab One of Only 750 Funko Hikari Gladiator Hulk Red and Green 2-Packs

Happy Hikari Friday! This week’s Hikari release from Funko is the Hulk Red and Green Hikari XS Figure 2-Pack, and there are only 750 sets in the world.

It’s rare for a Hikari release to have a run this small, so if you want to secure a set of sparkly red an green gladiator Hulk figures for yourself, head on over to Entertainment Earth immediately. Odds are these won’t last long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other collectibles news, the Marvel Legends Avengers: Infinity War Scarlet Witch and Vision 2-Pack from Hasbro was once a Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive, but has found a new home in the wake of their bankruptcy.

Apparently, Toys ‘R’ Us has fulfilled some of the orders, but Entertainment Earth will be picking up the rest. You can find the figure pack here while supplies last. We can see these becoming even more collectible given their status as one of the last Toys ‘R’ Us exclusives, so you might want to secure a pack for yourself sooner rather than later.

Finally, the entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated to commence by the end of March. The complete lineup of figures includes:

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Captain America Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Black Widow Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Corvus Glaive Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Ebony Maw Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Proxima Midnight Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Teen Groot with Gun Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Hulkbuster Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thor Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Cull Obsidian Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Corvus Glaive Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Ebony Maw Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Proxima Midnight Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Plush Display Case

• Avengers: Infinity War Mystery Mini Display Case

• Avengers: Infinity War Mystery Mini Random 4-Pack

• Avengers: Infinity War Spidey Infinity Wars Pop! T-Shirt

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Flight Pose Pop! T-Shirt

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.