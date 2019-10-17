Funko’s Marvel Thanos Snap Previews Exclusive Pop Figure Arrives With a Variant Comic

Funko has released a very special Marvel Pop figure featuring Thanos in mid-Snap! Surprisingly, it’s based on the comics version of the Snap, not one from Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame. That’s a good thing in our opinion, since we’ve seen all of the movie Thanos Pop figures we can handle.

The figure is a Previews Exclusive which means it’s a limited edition reserved for comics shops and specialty retailers. If you want to take the rarity up a notch, you can get the figure as part of a collector’s bundle that includes a Funko Thanos variant cover of Guardians of the Galaxy #12 (pictured below). You can pre-order the standalone Thanos Pop figure here for $28.99. The 3-Pop bundle with the variant comic can be pre-ordered here for $89.99 both are expected to ship in March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the price, the bundle with the comic will be the first to go, so jump on it while you can. When the standalone Pop and the comic variant sell out, odds are you’ll be able to find them here on eBay.

In related news, Funko has another big exclusive box on the way, and this one is perfect for Halloween. The Disney Treasures The Nightmare Before Christmas box includes a Sandy Claws Pop figure (finally!), Oogie Boogie dice (these really make the set if you ask us), a Jack Skellington Funko Racers figure, and a Jack in the box mini. If you want to get your hands on it, here’s what you need to know….

The NBX box is a Hot Topic exclusive that will be available right here starting tonight, October 17th / 18th between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT), and it will be specially priced at $25 (24% off). The Nightmare Before Christmas is especially popular with Funko fans, so if this set sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that Hot Topic recently confirmed that this will be the last of the Disney Treasures boxes, which makes it extra special.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko box will be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but grabbing one online tonight is going to be the easiest way to get one.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.